Huntsville police seek mystery woman for ‘pigeon drop’ talk

The Huntsville Police Department is asking the public to help it find a woman it wants to question about “pigeon drop” scams.

Investigators are looking to identify the passenger in the vehicle in the attached photos. The photos are the only information about the woman that the police department has provided.

A pigeon drop is when an offender approaches a victim and shows them a large amount of cash. The offender tells the victim they will split the cash with them, but that they need additional money to legally keep the money.

In a post on Nextdoor, Huntsville police spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said a 71-year-old victim was scammed out of $1,500, and another victim lost $9,000.

Anyone with information on the woman in the photos is asked to call 256-564-8078.