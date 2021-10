The Huntsville Police Department is trying to find a man whose family has not seen him since July.

Yousef Mohammad Abdi, 31, was officially reported missing Aug. 27. He is a Black male, 6’4” tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Police said he has been known to spend time in parks in north Huntsville, and that it is not believed Abdi’s disappearance is suspicious.

Anyone with information about Abdi is asked to contact investigators at 256-427-5514.