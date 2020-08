Huntsville police are asking the public to come forward with information about a deadly shooting on Aug. 24.

The department says it received a call about the shooting around 5:30 p.m. in the 2000 Block of Griffith Drive, near Atkins Drive.

Officers found 24-year-old Brandon Moore with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

If you have information about the case, call Huntsville police at 256-213-4532.