Huntsville police seek help with identity of debit card suspect

The Huntsville Police Department is asking for help identifying the pictured individual.

Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman, said the man is wanted for questioning in connection to debit card transactions from several criminal cases.

He said the debit card usage is connected to the three breaking and entering cases reported June 19 in the area of Creek Wood Park off Old Madison Pike.

If you have information on this man, contact investigators at 256-427-7291 or Crime Stoppers at 53-Crime; http://www.53crime.org/sitemenu.aspx?ID=1043&.