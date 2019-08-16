Huntsville police seek help finding stolen Mustang

Clear
It broke down on Interstate 565 at County Line Road

Aug 16, 2019
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department is asking the public to help it find a stolen Mustang.

The orange 1999 Ford Mustang with black wheels broke down on Interstate 565 at County Line Road and was stolen from there sometime between 8 p.m. Aug. 11 and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12.

The tag number is 47zf589.

Its last four VIN numbers are 2588.

If you have information on the car, call police at 256-427-5466 or submit a tip to Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-532-7463.

