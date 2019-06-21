Huntsville police seek help finding possible identity thief

The Huntsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help with identifying a suspect.

The man recently tried to lease a property in someone’s else’s name without their permission, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call the CID Division at 256-427-7270 or you can submit a tip anonymously to http://www.53crime.org/sitemenu.aspx?ID=1043&.