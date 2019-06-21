The Huntsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help with identifying a suspect.
The man recently tried to lease a property in someone’s else’s name without their permission, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call the CID Division at 256-427-7270 or you can submit a tip anonymously to http://www.53crime.org/sitemenu.aspx?ID=1043&.
Related Content
- Huntsville police seek help finding possible identity thief
- Huntsville police: Help us find meat thief suspect
- Huntsville police seeks man it says stole identity to get credit card
- Police searching for identity thieves
- Huntsville police seek suspect in harassment case
- Decatur police searching for credit card thief
- Russellville police searching for auto thief
- Madison Police looking for suspected thief
- Florence police charge two with identity theft
- Huntsville Police seek man accused of setting girlfriend on fire
Scroll for more content...