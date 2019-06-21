Clear
Huntsville police seek help finding possible identity thief

The man recently tried to lease a property in someone’s else’s name without their permission, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 1:24 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 1:26 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help with identifying a suspect.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call the CID Division at 256-427-7270 or you can submit a tip anonymously to http://www.53crime.org/sitemenu.aspx?ID=1043&.

