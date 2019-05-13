Clear

Huntsville police seek help finding missing senior

Edward Ramey

Posted: May. 13, 2019 11:42 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department is trying to find Edward Lamar Ramey, who last was seen about 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Ramey is a 63-year-old black male with gray/partially gray hair, 6-feet 2-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgement. He was last seen wearing a blue Vietnam Veterans cap in the area of Alburta Road.

He left the area on foot and may be trying to get to Georgia.

If anyone knows where he is, please contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-746-4130 or call 911.

