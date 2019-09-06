Huntsville police seek help finding credit card crime suspect

The Huntsville Police Department is asking to public to help it identify a suspect in a credit card crime.

The victim noticed several charges on her credit card that she did not make on Aug. 28, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.

One was for $169.26 made at a “Y&J Mart” and other charges at 1006 Jordan Lane.

Johnson said the victim had her card in her possession during the time these transactions were made.

You can contact police at 256-722-7100, 256-427-7009 or 256-427-7114.