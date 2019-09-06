Huntsville police seek help finding credit card crime suspect

Clear
The victim noticed several charges on her credit card that she did not make on Aug. 28, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.

The Huntsville Police Department is asking to public to help it identify a suspect in a credit card crime.

One was for $169.26 made at a “Y&J Mart” and other charges at 1006 Jordan Lane.

Johnson said the victim had her card in her possession during the time these transactions were made.

You can contact police at 256-722-7100, 256-427-7009 or 256-427-7114.

