Huntsville police seek conversation with man with warrants

The Huntsville Police Department says it needs to speak with Ervin J. Brown, 32.
The department said he has warrants for unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.
Call 256-722-7100 if you have information.
