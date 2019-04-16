Clear
Huntsville police seek conversation with man with warrants

Ervin J. Brown

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 8:54 AM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2019 8:55 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department says it needs to speak with Ervin J. Brown, 32.

The department said he has warrants for unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Call 256-722-7100 if you have information.

