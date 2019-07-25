Clear

Huntsville police searching for driver in hit-and-run on cyclist

Huntsville police say the driver is in a large vehicle with front end damage

Huntsville police are searching for the person who hit and critically injured a man on a bicycle Wednesday night outside the Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home on Meridian Street.

Police still don't know the victim's name. They say he's listed as "John Doe" at the hospital because he didn't have ID on him. He's still in critical condition.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue say the man is in his thirties. He was riding his bicycle around 8:30 Wednesday night, right outside the veterans home when a driver hit him and took off.

Police say the driver was in a large vehicle, which should have heavy damage to the front.

We talked to some cyclists Thursday afternoon who didn't want to go on camera, but a man on a motorcycle said the dangers are similar for anyone on two wheels.

"Once the vehicle makes that action, there's nothing that a guy on a bike can do. He's got one tire trying to stop him, where a vehicle has got four," he said.

