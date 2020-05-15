Huntsville police search for suspects who broke into business, stole equipment

Huntsville police are asking the public to help find two burglary suspects.

Department spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson says the suspects broke into Bear Communications on Chaney Thompson Thursday night and stole a bucket truck, along with two fiber pullers.

Johnson says the suspects appeared to be in a dark colored Ford or Dodge full size pickup with a full row of running lights on the roof and an L.E.D. type brake in the center below the tailgate.

If you have information, call investigators at 256-427-7248.