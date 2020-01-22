2 taken to Huntsville Hospital after wreck blocking traffic on Bob Wallace Avenue

Huntsville police say all lanes excluding one westbound lane are closed on Bob Wallace Avenue between Triana Boulevard and 1st Street due to a wreck.

Right now, we know one vehicle overturned in the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in total.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue says two people were taken to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.

