Clear
BREAKING NEWS Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Wall Triana and Liberty Drive in Madison Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Sheriff’s office: Man accused of bringing gun into Jackson County Courthouse is missing Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 2 taken to Huntsville Hospital after wreck blocking traffic on Bob Wallace Avenue Full Story

2 taken to Huntsville Hospital after wreck blocking traffic on Bob Wallace Avenue

Be advised. 

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 7:52 AM
Updated: Jan 22, 2020 8:36 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Huntsville police say all lanes excluding one westbound lane are closed on Bob Wallace Avenue between Triana Boulevard and 1st Street due to a wreck.

Right now, we know one vehicle overturned in the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in total.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue says two people were taken to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

For live WAAY 31 traffic alerts, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Florence
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 26°
Fayetteville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 26°
Scottsboro
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events