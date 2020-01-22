Photo Gallery 2 Images
Huntsville police say all lanes excluding one westbound lane are closed on Bob Wallace Avenue between Triana Boulevard and 1st Street due to a wreck.
Right now, we know one vehicle overturned in the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in total.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue says two people were taken to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
For live WAAY 31 traffic alerts, click here.
Related Content
- 2 taken to Huntsville Hospital after wreck blocking traffic on Bob Wallace Avenue
- Huntsville police: Westbound lanes blocked on Bob Wallace at 10th Avenue due to wreck
- UPDATE: Cyclist killed in wreck on Bob Wallace Avenue identified
- Traffic Alert: Eastbound, westbound lanes on Bob Wallace Avenue at Triana Boulevard shutdown due to wreck
- Pedestrian struck on Bob Wallace Avenue late Thursday
- Traffic alert: One lane of Bob Wallace Avenue closed for gas line work
- Traffic Alert: Huntsville police say wreck blocking traffic on Country Club Avenue, Pulaski Pike
- Traffic alert: Wreck completely blocks portion of Oakwood Avenue
- Wrecked 18-wheeler blocks Florence traffic
- Traffic alert: Huntsville police investigating accident at Bob Wallace, L&N Drive
Scroll for more content...