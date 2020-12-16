Two people in critical condition after wreck at Research Park Boulevard, Highway 53 in Huntsville

Huntsville police say a wreck at Highway 53 at Research Park Boulevard is blocking traffic Wednesday night.

The department says traffic can still go straight northbound and southbound, but turn lanes under the overpass are blocked.

According to Don Webster, a spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, there are four patients. He said it was a head-on collision, and two patients are in critical condition.

Webster said the wreck is under the overpass.

Traffic is being diverted. Avoid the area, but if you do travel through, use caution and expect delays.

Find live traffic alerts here.