Huntsville Police say woman filed false report to try to steal money

During this time of giving, one Huntsville woman is being accused of being a Grinch after she tried to steal thousands of dollars worth of items from Walmart.

Noreen Leibowitz filed a report in November claiming someone stole her debit card and bought over $2,000 worth of items.

When the charges were made, investigators received Walmart's surveillance video and released images hoping someone could identify the woman. They then received a tip that Leibowitz was the person in the photos, and no one had stolen her card.

"Our investigators do a very thorough job with their investigations," Huntsville Police Sergeant Tony McElyea said. "They take every crime and claim that comes across there desk seriously and when that happens they will catch you."

The investigator on the case said he interviewed Leibowitz again after releasing the surveillance images, and she admitted her debit card was never stolen. Leibowitz now faces up to a year in prison.

"She must have felt the need to overspend for stuff she didn't have," Lynette Brazier said. "I just feel sorry she had to do that to make her holiday's nice."

Walmart shoppers told WAAY 31 they were disappointed to hear the woman wasted the police department's time and resources.

"That's stealing! It's another form of stealing and people like that need to be punished for that stuff," Vigil Stockman said. "The day and time we are living in. No morals. No respect. It's all about me."