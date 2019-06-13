Huntsville police say woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend

The Huntsville Police Department has arrested a woman after a stabbing at a home in the 4200 block of Eastland Drive about 3 a.m. Thursday.
Police have charged Nikia Pride, 38, with domestic violence.
Police say Pride told officers her boyfriend had stabbed her in her hand at their home. They then found the boyfriend in the emergency room at Huntsville Hospital, and he told police that she had stabbed him multiple times while they were having a fight.
Once Pride was treated and released, police took her into custody.
