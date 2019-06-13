Clear
Huntsville police say woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend

Nikia Pride

Police have charged Nikia Pride, 38, with domestic violence.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 4:03 PM
Updated: Jun 13, 2019 4:09 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department has arrested a woman after a stabbing at a home in the 4200 block of Eastland Drive about 3 a.m. Thursday.

Police say Pride told officers her boyfriend had stabbed her in her hand at their home. They then found the boyfriend in the emergency room at Huntsville Hospital, and he told police that she had stabbed him multiple times while they were having a fight.

Once Pride was treated and released, police took her into custody.

