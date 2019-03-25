Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Traffic Alert: I-565 at Wall Triana shut down due to several wrecks Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville police say vice president's visit could cause traffic delays

Vice President Mike Pence and top cabinet members will be in Huntsville for the National Space Council meeting.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 3:16 PM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2019 3:21 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Lt. Johnson with Huntsville police, the department has been working closely with the United States Secret Service and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for the past several weeks to ensure everyone’s safety during Vice President Mike Pence's visit on Tuesday.

Vice President Pence and top cabinet members will be in Huntsville for the National Space Council meeting. Police say drivers should be aware that traffic will be backed up intermittently on portions of Interstate 565 on Tuesday from around 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about the preparations for Pence's visit, click HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events