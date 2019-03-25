Huntsville police say vice president's visit could cause traffic delays

According to Lt. Johnson with Huntsville police, the department has been working closely with the United States Secret Service and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for the past several weeks to ensure everyone’s safety during Vice President Mike Pence's visit on Tuesday.

Vice President Pence and top cabinet members will be in Huntsville for the National Space Council meeting. Police say drivers should be aware that traffic will be backed up intermittently on portions of Interstate 565 on Tuesday from around 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

