Huntsville police say the department is prepared and ready to respond to emergencies

In light of this weekend's shootings, Huntsville police are focused on highly populated areas, including the entertainment district.

Officers understand these events cause fear in the community, but want people to know they are prepared and ready to respond in the event of an emergency.

Both attacks over the weekend were in areas that we have here in Huntsville, a Walmart and a nightlife district.

Police officers close downtown Huntsville streets in the entertainment district each weekend, and events like this only strengthen the importance to be ready.

"Generally, the American police officer is trained to expect the unexpected," Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville police said.

That's the motto Lt. Johnson says each police officer is taught, and it applies now, more than ever.

Over the weekend, 31 people died after two mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. Farhan Khan, who works in Huntsville, has seen the news and can't stop thinking about it.

"A lot of people like myself and everyday Americans, working hard everyday, we're scared to see what's going on," Khan said.

The horrifying event in Dayton happened in the nightlife district early Sunday morning, with people leaving the bar. It's what Farhan Khan says people do every weekend in downtown Huntsville, but thinks it could change.

"People are scared now. People don't know what to do. People don't know if they want to go and have a good time," Khan said.

The Dayton gunman murdered nine people, before being killed by police within 30 seconds. Lt. Johnson said he believes his team has the capability to respond that quickly.

"We'd like to think that our entertainment district and bigger commercial areas have that same type of response time," he said.

Lt. Johnson says the shootings will not force Huntsville police to increase officers at night or how they prepare them because they already train for anything suspicious.

"These places that were attacked were large areas where a lot of people gather, and that's what we are going to try to do, remain highly visible and narrow down response time in case something like that does happen," he said.

Huntsville police want to emphasize the public to be aware of your surroundings. If you ever see something suspicious, say something and report it to police.