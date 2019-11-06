Huntsville police say speeding, alcohol believed to be factors in crash on Research Park Boulevard

Two people are recovering after a crash around 11 p.m. Tuesday at Research Park Boulevard and University Drive.

One person was seriously injured, and another person has non-life-threatening injuries, according to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services.

Huntsville police say an Uber driver was travelling south on Research Park Boulevard. They say there was a passenger in the vehicle who was an Uber client from Minnesota.

According to the department, another driver ran into the rear of the Uber driver's vehicle between University Drive and Bradford Drive, causing it to spin several times.

The other vehicle rolled several times and came to a stop on the left shoulder of the road. Everyone in the vehicles was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Police say speeding and alcohol are believed to be factors. They say toxicology testing will be performed on both drivers.