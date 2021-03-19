Huntsville police say scam calls are on the rise

Huntsville police say they’ve been receiving more reports of scam calls recently.

The department warns scammers are calling people and impersonating government agencies, prize/sweepstakes organizations and vehicle warranty offices. They’ll ask them to buy a prepaid gift card or a gift card to a big box store, explaining that it will pay a fine or taxes. Sometimes, they’ll even promise more money or a car in return.

Cyber and Financial Crimes Unit Sgt. Joe Kennington said “They don’t discriminate on who they call...Elderly people are falling victim more often, however, in the past week a 21- and 29-year-old have both fallen victim to these scams.”

Police say the scammers can be very aggressive and get angry if you put them on hold, try to hang-up or ask them to verify their identity. They say scammers often ask for gift cards, because they don’t carry the same legal protections as credit or debit cards and can’t be tracked easily.

“Just because someone calls you and addresses you by your first and last name, knows your social security number, or your date of birth does not mean they are an official agency or organization representative,” Kennington said. “They can easily find your information online or using public databases.”

If this happens to you, hang up and report it to authorities.

“If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is,” Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray said. “No government agency or organization will ever ask for a fine to be paid using a prepaid gift card.”