Huntsville police say no officer wrongdoing in woman’s arrest; family says excessive force used

WAAY31 is getting at look at new video of an arrest outside a beauty supply store in Huntsville.

The suspect already on the ground, tased by Huntsville Police. It happened outside Young's Beauty Supplies on Blue Spring Road Monday afternoon.

Witnesses and family members are now saying the use of force was unnecessary. The suspect in the case, Brittanie Hatcher, is charged with obstruction of a government operation after police say she did not give her I.D. to officers at the scene and ran.

"My child could have easily been a Mr. Fletcher, laying on that concrete ground on Blue Springs Road," said Sherrie Hatcher, Brittanie's mother, in reference to Dana Fletcher, the man shot and killed Oct. 27 during an interaction with Madison Police Department officers.

Quincy and Sherrie Hatcher have seen the Facebook video of their daughter being arrested by Huntsville Police. Brittanie Hatcher was arrested after the Youngs Beauty Supply Store owner reported a theft. When police arrived, that's when the situation escalated.

"The manager and suspect were talking, the officer asked for her I.D. and she took off running out the door. And that's what you see in that video is he tackled her and is trying to get her handcuffed," Huntsville Police Lt. Michael Johnson said.

Police say the shop owner didn't want to charge Hatcher with theft but wanted to make sure she could not come back to the store. Police say they already investigated the involved officer and there was no wrongdoing.

"She actually begins to comply, when she is on the ground but then removes left hand, starts to push off the ground. What people have to understand is this officer had not patted the suspect down, don't know what weapons she could have, and that's why he used physical force to push her down," Johnson said.

Johnson also says a taser was used, but the officer removed the probes, and delivered some stuns to Hatcher to get her handcuffed.

The family thinks the force was excessive.

"They definitely have to gain our trust back, the people's trust, because you know, people don't have trust in police no more," Quincy Hatcher said.

The Hatcher family showed WAAY31 a receipt of items Brittanie purchased. It's unclear what items were being reported for theft by the store owner.

"I wish people would stop looking at people's color and look at them as a human, because at the end of the day, we are all human," Sherrie Hatcher said.

Brittanie Hatcher is back home with her family. Huntsville Police say they have body camera footage of the situation but are not releasing it.