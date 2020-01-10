Huntsville police say murder suspect in Thursday shooting took his own life

Huntsville police say the suspect in a shooting Thursday on Lakefront Drive is dead.

Police say Cornett Evans, 46, shot and killed a woman in the parking lot of Sunlake at Edgewater apartments Thursday around 11:30 a.m.

According to Huntsville police, early Friday morning, the suspect was found by the Marshal's Task Force and local law enforcement at a hotel in the Birmingham area. They say during that time, Evans took his own life.

