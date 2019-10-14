Huntsville police say 'it's all hands on deck' after Amber Alert issued for Birmingham girl

A vehicle connected to an Amber Alert for a three-year-old girl reported missing from Birmingham has been located.

Officers made contact with two persons of interest and they are being questioned by detectives. Officials announced on Monday the Amber Alert is expanding to surrounding states.

WAAY 31 talked with a Huntsville officer on Monday about the importance of Amber Alerts and how time plays a crucial role in situations like these.

"As you know, our children are the most precious thing for us and in the law enforcement world, when a child is a victim of almost anything, to include a possible Amber Alert, it's all hands on deck," Lt. Michael Johnson, the spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, said.

Lt. Johnson said the Alabama Fusion Center is responsible for sending out Amber Alerts to the public. He said certain criteria needs to be reached in order for an Amber Alert to be sent out.

"We want to be careful on how we use the Amber Alert. We don't want to overuse it, because in society, if we overuse something, it...wont get the attention it should get. We do have a policy on Amber Alerts and what point we might actually initiate that Amber Alert system," he said.

An Amber Alert was issued for Kamille McKinney, who goes by "Cupcake." She was last seen at a housing community in Birmingham around 8:30 Saturday night. The Amber Alert in effect for McKinney describes her as being in extreme danger.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said she may have been abducted by a man and a woman travelling in a dark-colored black or blue SUV.

Officials found the vehicle, but still have not located McKinney.

WAAY 31 spoke with one woman from Birmingham who said this hits very close to home.

"I'm from Birmingham, but I'm out here...I mean it's sad, but I just hope they find that little girl and bring her home alive," Monica Richardson said.

Lt. Johnson said with Amber Alerts, it is important to get a vehicle description out as quickly as possible. He also said it's important for witnesses to give the best descriptions they can.

"I mean it's dangerous out here, man. You can't just be leaving you kids nowhere," Richardson said.

Huntsville police said they are briefed on this case daily and if anyone in the area has information, they are advised to call the department at (256) 722-7100.