Huntsville police say injured hit-and-run victim is doing better, investigation continues

A pedestrian who was hit in a July 16th hit-and-run is doing better, but the investigation continues, Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville police says.

The accident happened at St. Claire Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when the 29-year-old pedestrian was hit by a white SUV that police say was possibly a Toyota RAV4. Police say the pedestrian is transient.

The department says the pedestrian was walking west on St. Claire Avenue, and was approaching the driveway as the SUV was leaving the parking lot. According to police, the SUV then pulled out of the parking lot and hit the pedestrian, causing him to be flung into the air and land in the street.

Police say the SUV did not stop and fled the scene. They say a witness told them the driver left west on St. Claire Avenue. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.