Huntsville police say 2 injured in crash at University Drive and Julia Street

Two people were injured in a Wednesday afternoon crash at University Drive and Julia Street.

Huntsville police say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. They say when the driver of a 2002 Lexus was stopped at the light on Julia Street and University Drive, they started to move into the intersection while still having a red light.

The department says another driver in a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox was going west on University Drive and had the right of way. Police say the driver tried to stop and avoid the other vehicle, but they were unable to.

The Chevrolet Equinox struck the 2002 Lexus in the front driver's side.

The driver of the Lexus, an 85-year-old woman from Huntsville, was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. Her condition was later upgraded to serious while there. The other driver, a 23-year-old woman from Huntsville, was taken to Crestwood Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the wreck, and no charges will be filed.