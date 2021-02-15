Huntsville police responding to multiple wrecks due to icy roads

The Huntsville Police Department reports that it is currently working multiple wrecks in the city due to patchy ice in various areas.

Stay home if you can, and only go out on the roads if you must, police advise.

