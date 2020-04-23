Huntsville police responding to more calls during coronavirus, actual number of crimes down

While covering the coronavirus pandemic, WAAY 31 noticed crime seems to have dropped.

WAAY 31 went to Huntsville Police and asked if perception is also reality. We learned when it comes to some of the most common crimes, they are down from past years.

Police said officers are still responding to plenty of calls and are working proactively to stop crime across the city.

Lieutenant Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department said since the stay at home order started officers are responding to more call, but the actual number of crimes is down.

"Those neighborhoods where community watch has a stake in their neighborhood they have been calling us. They are staying on their toes as well," he said.

Johnson thinks it could be because more people are working from home and noticing suspicious activity in their neighborhood.

Here are the crime stats we obtained from Huntsville Police. The stats look at March 15 - April 15th and compare 2020 to the 2018 and 2019 average.

Robberies are down 52%

Burglaries are down 8%.

Breaking and entering into vehicles dropped 33%.

Domestic violence cases dropped 12%.

Huntsville Police said because of some coronavirus precautions, officers are responding to less minor calls allowing them to spend more time patrolling.

"We're not working quite as many wrecks so it gives an officer, each officer, the ability to patrol their zone a little more," he said.

Even though more people are spending time together at home, Johnson said the number of domestic violence cases is down 12% during the time period.

"Anything that goes down in numbers for law enforcement, can always go up. We're going to continue maintaining contact with our community watch and our crimes stoppers," he said.

Johnson stressed staying at home doesn’t force you to stay quiet if you’re a victim.

"We want them to call us. We don't want this situation of being quarantined longer at home or being in a home with a domestic violence offender in particular to feel like they can't call us," he said.

Police said they're continuing to watch the calls that come in and plan to take another look at the numbers at the end of the month.