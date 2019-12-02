Huntsville police respond to shooting on Battlefield Drive

Huntsville police responded to a shooting early Monday morning on Battlefield Drive.

The department responded around 1 a.m. to find a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Police say the victim and the suspect got into a physical altercation at the victim’s home. During the altercation, they say the suspect was assaulting the victim and pulled a gun from his pocket. They say the victim then grabbed the suspect's gun and shot him one time in the abdomen before throwing the weapon to where the suspect couldn’t get it.

The suspect, Jeremy Kentrell Norwood, was taken to Huntsville Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. He will be taken to jail after he is released from the hospital.

Norwood is facing charges for domestic violence third-degree (assault), domestic violence third-degree (menacing), certain persons forbidden and violation of a protection order.