Huntsville police investigating shooting at Evangel Drive and Executive Drive

Officers responded to a shooting at Evangel Drive and Executive Drive.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 6:27 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 7:17 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say officers responded to a shooting at Evangel Drive and Executive Drive.

Police say officers arrived to the scene and found two injured victims.

According to Huntsville police, a couple of people were detained. A witness at the scene says a male was shot in face, possibly by a female who surrendered herself to police. 

The witness says they heard shots going off and saw a man on the ground at Highland Apartments around 5:24 p.m. Friday.

