Huntsville police investigating shooting at Evangel Drive and Executive Drive

Huntsville police say officers responded to a shooting at Evangel Drive and Executive Drive.
Police say officers arrived to the scene and found two injured victims.
According to Huntsville police, a couple of people were detained. A witness at the scene says a male was shot in face, possibly by a female who surrendered herself to police.
The witness says they heard shots going off and saw a man on the ground at Highland Apartments around 5:24 p.m. Friday.
