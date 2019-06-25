Clear

Huntsville police respond to possible assault at Americas Best Value Inn on Memorial Parkway

Huntsville police have not identified a suspect at this time.

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 11:56 AM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 11:58 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police responded Tuesday around 11 a.m. to a possible assault at Americas Best Value Inn on Memorial Parkway.

An officer at the scene said witnesses told police a man was beating a woman with a gun, and he fled when police got to the inn. 

Huntsville police took witness statements, and they have not identified a suspect at this time. Police have left the scene.

