Huntsville police responded Tuesday around 11 a.m. to a possible assault at Americas Best Value Inn on Memorial Parkway.
An officer at the scene said witnesses told police a man was beating a woman with a gun, and he fled when police got to the inn.
Huntsville police took witness statements, and they have not identified a suspect at this time. Police have left the scene.
Related Content
- Huntsville police respond to possible assault at Americas Best Value Inn on Memorial Parkway
- Police respond to flipped car on Memorial Parkway
- Huntsville Police investigating robbery at Regions Bank on Memorial Parkway
- Huntsville police arrest suspect after shooting, stabbing near Memorial Parkway
- Huntsville police honored after dangerous shooting along Memorial Parkway
- Memorial Parkway, Mastin Lake reopens
- Car overturns on Memorial Parkway, catches fire
- 3 displaced after Memorial Parkway fire
- Truck overturns on south Memorial Parkway
- Lane closures on South Memorial Parkway
Scroll for more content...