Two women taken to the hospital after fight at Huntsville home

Around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Huntsville police responded to a home on Roland Road after reports of an assault.
According to Huntsville police, two women started fighting after one pulled out a small knife.
We're told one woman entered the home and found another woman who was not supposed to be there.
Police said both women have minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.
Police are working to determine if the women will be charged.
