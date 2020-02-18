Clear
Police respond to early morning shooting in north Huntsville

Huntsville police are working to find the person responsible for shooting a man on Wilkinson Drive in north Huntsville.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 5:50 AM
Updated: Feb 18, 2020 6:18 AM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

Police are working to find the person responsible for shooting a man near Meridian Street in north Huntsville. According to police, the victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. 

Police had crime scene tape up inside a home on Wilkinson Drive and cleared the scene after 6:00 a.m. 

