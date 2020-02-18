Police respond to early morning shooting in north Huntsville

Police are working to find the person responsible for shooting a man near Meridian Street in north Huntsville. According to police, the victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.
Police had crime scene tape up inside a home on Wilkinson Drive and cleared the scene after 6:00 a.m.
