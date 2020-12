The United States Postal Service location on Governors Drive will undergo repairs after a vehicle drove into it.

Huntsville police say they were called to the post office at about 1 a.m. Monday by the driver of a vehicle that ran into the building.

A spokesperson for the police department, Captain Michael Johnson, said he does not believe an arrest was made and the wreck appears to be an accident.

The post office is escorting customers into the lobby for retail business.