Huntsville police release report addressing community recommendations on policies and procedures

The Huntsville Police Department on Friday released a report addressing 28 community suggestions and recommendations regarding policies and procedures.

Questions came from different organizations in the community following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

On July 29, Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray gave a "State of the Huntsville Police Department" before Huntsville City Council.

You can read the full statement from Huntsville police on Friday below. To see the presentation from July 29, click here. To read the full report, click here.

The Huntsville Police Department has released its report to address 28 community suggestions and recommendations about the department’s policies, procedures and techniques. The questions came from several different organizations in the community following the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“Huntsville police strive to maintain a culture of continuous improvement,” said Police Chief Mark McMurray. “We recognize this can only be accomplished through routine engagement with citizens and organizations concerned with the manner of law enforcement employed throughout the community. We welcome this opportunity to address concerns and suggestions and look forward to ongoing change and conversation.”

The report follows a police presentation to City Council on July 29 where Chief McMurray and his command team reviewed the department’s operations and progressive initiatives it has undertaken in the past 12 years.

“You can’t know where you’re going until you know where you are,” said Mayor Tommy Battle. “Huntsville police hold themselves to the highest law enforcement standards, and they hold themselves accountable to our community. This includes listening and working with residents, embracing and enacting progressive police procedures, and holding officers accountable for their actions. I am proud of this police department and their commitment to Huntsville.”

Chief McMurray encourages the public to read through the document and reach out if they have additional questions. “These are challenging times and communication is extremely important,” he said. “We recognize this document is but one step in the process and we will continue this dialogue through every available means. This includes social media, town halls, website, direct meetings with concerned citizens/organizations, and the wide variety of community relations programs in place within each precinct. It’s part of our commitment to making progressive and responsive changes for the betterment of our City and all of its citizens.”