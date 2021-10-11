Clear

Huntsville police release identity of woman found dead in van

No foul play is suspected, police said.

Posted: Oct 11, 2021 10:56 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department has released the identity of the woman found dead in a van in the Huntsville Municipal Court complex parking lot Thursday.

She's been identified as Christina Nance, 29.

According to police, the Madison County coroner's initial assessment "shows no visible signs of trauma or foul play."

"An autopsy will be performed this week at the Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville. The official cause of death will be determined pending the completion of the autopsy and toxicology reports. The results of the toxicology analysis and other additional studies can take several months to complete, and they will be finalized by a state medical examiner," police said in a release.

An officer discovered Nance's body in a van, that police said is not currently in use, about 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events