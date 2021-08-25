Huntsville police release identities of 3 people killed in house fire

Huntsville police released the names of the 3 people killed in a Sunday night house fire on Perry Street SW in Huntsville.

Betty Wright, 78, John Wright Jr., 80, and Phillip Wright, 47, were removed from the fire and taken to Huntsville Hospital, then transported to UAB. Huntsville police said one died Monday and the other two died Tuesday.

Huntsville Fire Investigators have ruled the cause of the fire as accidental.

The presence of excessive storage made it difficult to remove the adults from the home at the time of the fire, Huntsville Fire Marshall Dan Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.