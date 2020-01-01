The Huntsville Police Department arrested 9 people for driving under the influence between 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve and 5 a.m. New Year’s Day.
The department said it also made 2 arrests for other crimes and gave out 56 tickets and five warnings during that same time period.
Related Content
- Huntsville police release New Year’s DUI arrest numbers
- Huntsville police release more details on Councilman Will Culver's DUI arrest
- Huntsville Police discuss murder numbers for 2018
- Huntsville city councilman arrested and charged with DUI
- Huntsville PD arrest 8 people at DUI checkpoint
- Off-duty Huntsville police officer charged with DUI
- Huntsville police DUI task force switching back to overnight shift
- Case dismissed for Huntsville police officer charged with DUI
- Huntsville police DUI Task Force announces weekend safety checkpoints
- Huntsville releases transportation plan
Scroll for more content...