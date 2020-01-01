Clear
Huntsville police release New Year’s DUI arrest numbers

The department said it also made 2 arrests for other crimes and gave out 56 tickets and five warnings during that same time period.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 8:28 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department arrested 9 people for driving under the influence between 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve and 5 a.m. New Year’s Day.

