Huntsville police release 2019 crime stats

Huntsville police have released their 2019 crime statistics.
The department saw a decrease across the board for crimes like arson, rape and theft. The number of homicides in 2019 compared to 2018 was down by 34%.
There was also a 36% decrease in arson arrests and a 12% decrease in burglary arrests.
The department released these numbers:
