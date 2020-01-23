Clear

Huntsville police release 2019 crime stats

Huntsville experienced a decrease in crime in 2019.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 9:29 AM
Updated: Jan 23, 2020 9:30 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police have released their 2019 crime statistics. 

The department saw a decrease across the board for crimes like arson, rape and theft. The number of homicides in 2019 compared to 2018 was down by 34%. 

There was also a 36% decrease in arson arrests and a 12% decrease in burglary arrests. 

The department released these numbers:

