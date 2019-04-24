Huntsville police prostitution sting nets arrest of ex officer who killed girlfriend

The Huntsville Police Department says a former officer was arrested earlier this week in a prostitution sting.
Scott Sanders, who in 1995 was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge for killing his girlfriend, was booked in the Madison County Jail early Tuesday morning.
Sanders was arrested in a prostitution sting in the area of Hood Road, according to police. He was charged with soliciting prostitution.
This sting is similar to one conducted earlier this month in which six men were arrested. Read about that here.
