Clear

Huntsville police prostitution sting nets arrest of ex officer who killed girlfriend

Scott Sanders

The Huntsville Police Department says a former officer was arrested earlier this week in a prostitution sting.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 12:02 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department says a former officer was arrested earlier this week in a prostitution sting.

Scott Sanders, who in 1995 was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge for killing his girlfriend, was booked in the Madison County Jail early Tuesday morning.

Sanders was arrested in a prostitution sting in the area of Hood Road, according to police. He was charged with soliciting prostitution.

This sting is similar to one conducted earlier this month in which six men were arrested. Read about that here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events