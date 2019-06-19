Huntsville police patrolling Gallatin Street after dog shot, killed in home invasion

A Huntsville woman is asking for help after her dog was shot multiple times and killed during a home invasion Tuesday night.

The family lives on Gallatin Street, near Bob Wallace Avenue. Police say the home invasion happened around midnight.

Huntsville police said they've added extra patrol in the area.

The woman created a GoFundMe campaign that says she wants to move her family as soon as possible, and they need help with the expenses.

Huntsville police said the case remains under investigation. Police haven't released a motive at this time.