Huntsville police officer was hit by a drunk driver Saturday morning

A police officer with the Huntsville Police Department was in an accident around 2:30 on Saturday morning. The driver of the other vehicle was identified by HPD as Timothy Chandler and was arrested for a DUI.

According to HPD, Chandler ran a red light at the intersection of Jordan Ln and Holmes Ave when he hit the officer.

The officer was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He's since been released with minor injuries and is recovering at home.

Chandler was taken to the Madison County Jail.