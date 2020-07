A Huntsville Police Department officer was exposed to fentanyl while processing, testing and weighing evidence on Thursday night.

The department said it happened about 9 p.m.

The officer was transported to Huntsville Hospital for precautionary reasons.

He is doing well, according to police.

Fentanyl is a dangerous opioid pain killer and analgesic with a heroin-like impact.

The drug has been cited in many overdoses and deaths.