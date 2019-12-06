Huntsville police officer is 6th Alabama officer killed in line of duty in 2019

The city of Huntsville is mourning the loss of an officer who died while serving a traffic stop off Oakwood Avenue on Friday.

The Huntsville Police Department officer, whose name had not been released as of late Friday night, is the 6th officer in Alabama killed in the line of duty this year.

The officer killed Friday was the first officer in 12 years who died in the line of duty in Huntsville.

William Eric Freeman was the last Huntsville police officer killed. He was shot and killed when responding to a call in 2007.

Here’s more information on the 5 other officers who died while on duty in Alabama this year.

* Just a week and half ago, Lowndes County Sheriff William Johnson, also known as Big John, was responding to a call just outside Montgomery.

* Officer Dornell Cousette with Tuscaloosa Police was shot and killed in September while responding to a suspect's home with felony warrants.

* In May, Auburn officer William Buechner, a 13-year veteran of law enforcement, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call.

* Officer Sean Tuder was following up on leads in Mobile when he was shot and killed on Jan. 20.

* Birmingham police Sgt. Wytasha Carter was shot and killed on Jan. 13 after police say he and another undercover officer confronted suspected car burglars.

In all 5 cases, each suspect has been charged with capital murder.

The city of Huntsville is providing counselors and support for Huntsville officers.