Huntsville police officer involved in wreck while responding to shooting

UPDATE: Huntsville police say the officer was responding to a shooting when the wreck happened.
FROM EARLIER:
A Huntsville police officer was involved in a wreck on Tuesday at Carl T Jones Drive SE and Tannahill Drive SE, according to Lt. Michael Johnson.
No one was taken to the hospital, and the officer has a minor injury. Police say one vehicle was involved.
