Huntsville police officer involved in wreck while responding to shooting

A Huntsville police officer was involved in a wreck on Tuesday at Carl T Jones Drive SE and Tannahill Drive SE.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 3:15 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 3:36 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Huntsville police say the officer was responding to a shooting when the wreck happened. 

FROM EARLIER:

A Huntsville police officer was involved in a wreck on Tuesday at Carl T Jones Drive SE and Tannahill Drive SE, according to Lt. Michael Johnson.

No one was taken to the hospital, and the officer has a minor injury. Police say one vehicle was involved. 

