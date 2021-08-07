Clear
Huntsville police officer injured after terroristic threat

The suspect is now out on bond.

Posted: Aug 7, 2021 10:43 AM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

A Huntsville woman arrested for attacking a Huntsville Police officer is now out on bond. 

Two Huntsville police officers were working part-time security at a business on Bridge Street Friday night when they got a call of an "irate female." 

One of the officers was injured when trying to detain her. He is expected to be okay. 

The woman was identified as 41-year-old Melissa Escamilla. She is now facing several charges including assault, resisting arrest and making a terroristic threat.  

She was booked into the Madison County Jail Friday night and was released Saturday at 2:26 a.m. 

