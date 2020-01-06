Clear
Huntsville police officer helps arrest robbery suspects in front of Salvation Army

The victims in the assault had minor injuries.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 3:48 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say two robbery suspects were taken into custody Sunday night with help from one of the department’s sergeants.

Police say Sgt. Jefford Wright was at the right place at the right time when a robbery call came in off Seminole Drive. They say he found the getaway car nearby and helped capture 23-year-old Jefferey King and 26-year-old Tyler Williams, who are both from Huntsville.

According to the department, the suspects confronted people in front of the Salvation Army at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday. Police say one of the suspects indicated he had a gun, but never revealed it and demanded the victims hand over any valuables.

Police say the victims had minor injuries from the assault and did not have anything taken.

