Huntsville police officer found guilty of murder placed on paid leave

A Huntsville police officer found guilty of murder was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday.

The jury in his trial issued its verdict Friday.

Darby was on trial all of last week for the murder of Jeffrey Parker, a suicidal man Darby shot in 2018 while Parker held a gun to his own head during a confrontation with police.

Police said Darby only shot after Parker refused to drop his weapon.

The City of Huntsville said in a statement on Monday, “This is the normal process until formal proceedings under the City of Huntsville’s personnel policies and procedures are complete. We have no further comment at this time.”

Darby is expected to appeal that murder conviction after he is sentenced. Officer William Darby's attorney filed a motion for the judge to conduct a pre-sentence investigation report before the sentencing hearing.

The report will go over the convicted person's history. That includes their educational, criminal, family and social background. Basically, it's a summary of the person for the judge to consider when determining a prison sentence.

Darby can face anywhere from 20 years to life in prison. It will all be up to the judge to decide.

The judge says that pre-sentence investigation report usually takes about 6 weeks.

At this time, it's unclear when that sentencing hearing will take place. Darby's attorney told WAAY 31 they plan to file the appeal after that hearing takes place, which they expect to happen within 45 days.

