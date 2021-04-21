Huntsville police officer doesn’t want man he’s accused of murdering described as ‘victim’

A Huntsville police officer charged with murder doesn’t want prosecutors to refer to the dead man as the victim during the trial.

The attorney for William Darby filed a motion Wednesday asking that prosecutors be prohibited from using the word victim when referring to Jeffrey Parker.

Parker is the suicidal man fatally shot by Darby while he and two other officers responded to the call in 2019.

Darby’s trial is scheduled to begin May 3.

The city of Huntsville is paying up to $125,000 for his defense.

Police say Darby only shot after Parker refused to drop his weapon.