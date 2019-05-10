Huntsville police officer charged with murder denied immunity by Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has not sided with Huntsville Police Officer William Darby, who is charged with murder.

Darby appealed a judge's ruling last month, denying his request for immunity. His attorney says the appeals court upheld that ruling on Friday.

Darby is charged with the murder of Jeffrey Parker, 49, in April 2018 after the two were in a standoff. Police say Parker was holding a gun and threatened to kill himself.

According to Police Chief Mark McMurray, Darby only fired after Parker refused to drop his weapon. Darby requested the immunity, saying he acted in self-defense.

