Clear

Huntsville police officer charged with murder denied immunity by Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals

William Darby

Darby appealed a judge's ruling last month.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 4:32 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 4:35 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has not sided with Huntsville Police Officer William Darby, who is charged with murder.

Darby appealed a judge's ruling last month, denying his request for immunity. His attorney says the appeals court upheld that ruling on Friday. 

Darby is charged with the murder of Jeffrey Parker, 49, in April 2018 after the two were in a standoff. Police say Parker was holding a gun and threatened to kill himself.

According to Police Chief Mark McMurray, Darby only fired after Parker refused to drop his weapon. Darby requested the immunity, saying he acted in self-defense.

Mobile/App users can read this document here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events