Huntsville police officer charged with DUI identified

A Huntsville police officer arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol has been identified.

Jordan Rodgers was arrested in the early morning on Oct. 30. Huntsville police responded to a one-vehicle crash around 1 a.m. that day in north Huntsville at the intersection of Monroe Road and Pulaski Pike.

According to Huntsville police, Rodgers was off duty and in his personal vehicle.

WAAY 31 is working to learn the current status of Rodgers’ employment, as of Wednesday.

