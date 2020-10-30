Huntsville police officer charged with DUI

A Huntsville Police officer was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Huntsville Police responded to a one-vehicle crash in north Huntsville at the intersection of Monroe Road and Pulaski Pike about 1 a.m.

Huntsville Police told WAAY 31 the driver who was subsequently arrested during a DUI Investigation by the department was identified as an off-duty HPD Police Officer in their personal vehicle.

That employee’s name and other details are not being released at this time as the incident is still under investigation, according to police.

WAAY 31 is working to learn more about the arrest.